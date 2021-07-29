Benelli 502C Sports Cruiser Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 4.98 Lakh

Benelli has launched the 502c at Rs 4.98 lakhs (ex-showroom) in India. The cruiser’s design includes aggressive styling in the form of a visible steel trellis frame, ultra-comfortable riding ergonomics, free-floating single-piece seat, muscular tank, LED lighting, imposing front fascia, chunky front suspension and double-barrel stainless steel exhaust pipes.

The deliveries of the Ultimate Urban Cruiser are scheduled to start from August 2021 across all the exclusive Benelli showrooms in India. Benelli India started taking the pre-bookings of the 502c with a minimum booking amount of Rs. 10,000. The 502c can be booked at the nearest authorized Benelli showroom and online by logging into -

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, “We are excited to launch our Ultimate Urban Cruiser in India today. The 502c is a classic Italian power cruiser combining distinct design, aggressive styling, laid-back ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of 502c, we are venturing into an all-new segment of high-performance power cruisers and are looking forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country.”

The Benelli 502c will be offered in two colour options – Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black. The motorcycle is powered by a 500-cc, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine with EFI, DOHC and TLI. The engine churns out 47.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The 502c gets a 21-litre of the fuel tank and 170mm of ground clearance that guarantees unlimited miles of freedom. It also gets a fully digital console that provides all the information that a rider needs.

The 502c also gets a low seating position, wide swept handlebars and forward-set foot pegs. The adjustable rear mono-shock is flexible to suit the rider’s needs based on the weight requirements and riding conditions. The braking duties are handled by dual semi-floating 280mm discs up front and a 240mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS offering strong bite and progressive feedback to the rider.

