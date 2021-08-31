Benelli 502C Test Ride Review: More than Just a Loud Sound and ‘Inspired Styling’?

The term power cruiser can mean a lot of things apparently. It can mean a Bajaj Dominar 400 or it can mean the “OG” Ducati Diavel. However, now, it also means this – the Benelli 502C. This is the latest Benelli motorcycle which has been launched in India at about Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). What do you get for it? Let’s find out.

Watch Video:

Now I know what is the first thing that you want to know about the Benelli 502C and that is the sound. So let’s start off this review with the mention that the motorcycle sounds like an in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle and it is indeed loud.

2021 Benelli 502C. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Moving on, let’s talk about the design and well, there is no other way to put it other than to say that it is heavily inspired by the Ducati Diavel. So much so that both the motorcycles have exactly the same wheelbase. And while yes, design is a subjective matter, but for me, the Benelli just didn’t have the same amount of mass and engine size and the big panels etc to fill the space into this massive wheelbase. It also, for obvious reasons, does not have a humongous rear tyre like the Diavel so to me, it just feels too stretched out and seems somewhat like what the Diavel may look like if it misses a lot of leg days at the gym.

Yes, I know comparing the Benelli 502c to the Ducati that costs four times its price is not entirely fair, but that is clearly what Benelli is going for as the inspiration is visible with the shape of the seat, the belly cowl design, the exposed trellis frame, the rear lights and the motorcycle’s stance. As a result, the comparison just ends up being made.

2021 Benelli 502C. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

In terms of ergonomics, it is a comfortable motorcycle. For reference, I’m 5’10” and I could firmly plant both of my feet onto the ground. Even shorter riders will not have an issue with this motorcycle’s seat height. In terms of pure riding comfort, the footpegs are set far forward and you have to reach out to the handlebar a bit too. It’s a relaxed riding position with a hint of sportiness but it is not something that will tire you out. What I do like is the fact that it comes with a 21-litre fuel tank which is something that riders who plan to go long-distance touring, will like. And the scooped seat gives you great support even when you are accelerating hard.

2021 Benelli 502C. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But talking about accelerating, we have to talk about the engine. Now this engine also does duty on the likes of the Benelli Leoncino and the Benelli TRK 502 and to be honest, it doesn’t really stand out in any department. It just does everything good enough with its saving grace being that it is a tractable motor so city riding feels comfortable. It does have a loud intake sound if you are into that sort of a thing. It may not be quick but it is decently refined and will carry three-digit speeds with ease but then again, it will give you all of that performance decent at best.

2021 Benelli 502C. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Coming to the ride quality, the 502C is nimble thanks to its in uncommon riding position which gives you good leverage on the handlebar. It has good brakes on it too. But the suspension setup has been set on the stiffer side so you do end up feeling the road undulations quite a lot. On the upside, the motorcycle will hold its line if you show it a set of fast corners. But it is important to mention here that this bike comes with Pirelli Angel GT tyres which play a massive role in giving it the confident feeling on fast corners that it has, and it’s a good touch from Benelli that they are giving it as standard.

2021 Benelli 502C. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Where the 502C could have been better is with the quality of the switches which as of now, simply do not feel like it belongs on a motorcycle with such a price tag. There are some redeeming features on the bike though, which include the likes of LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster and span-adjustable brake and clutch levers. So overall, while the 502C does looks different from other motorcycles on the road – except the Ducati Diavel of course – and is quite loud too, the overall experience with the motorcycle is a mixed bag of likes and dislikes.

2021 Benelli 502C. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So where does the Benelli 502C stand in the grand scheme of things? Well, of course, it doesn’t beat the Ducati Diavel in this format but it does a better job than the Bajaj Dominar 400 at being an actual performance-oriented cruiser motorcycle. Having said that, we have to talk about the pricing – at Rs 5 lakh it does come across as an enticing option but keep in mind that if you’re looking for a motorcycle with a two-cylinder engine, you have the Royal Enfield Twins in the form of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 both of which are proven to be good options for long-distance touring and they cost significantly less too. And if you want a motorcycle that sounds like this, go for the TRK 502 which has the exact same engine but will let you do so much more and it costs the same too.

So who do I see buying this bike? Well, if somebody wants to have this design then sure, but in other ways, I really cannot think of a situation where I would recommend the Benelli 502C.

