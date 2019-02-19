English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Benelli Aims to Be Market Leader of the 500 cc Bikes Segment in India
Owned by China's Qianjiang group, Benelli had last year roped in Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group for the local manufacturing and distribution of its motorcycles in India.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Benelli)
Italian superbike maker Benelli has launched adventure tourer TRK 502 and TRK 502X in the country, priced at Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5.40 lakh, respectively. Owned by Chinas Qianjiang group, Benelli had last year roped in Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group for the local manufacturing and distribution of its motorcycles in India. The two new 500 cc bikes come equipped with a powerful twin-cylinder engine.
The company is looking to sell 1,500-2,000 units of the two new models, Benelli Global's chief marketing officer Dante Bustos said at the launch. "Benelli is aiming to achieve leadership position in the 500 cc segment bikes in the country," Bustos added.
The facility, with an initial capacity of 7,000 bikes per year, will be located near Hyderabad where the complete knock-down (CKD) units would be assembled. However, the capacity can be increased depending on the demand. The partnership entitles Adishwar to assemble, manufacture bikes and import exclusive range of the bikes from Italy and Southeast Asian regions.
Benelli had earlier also partnered with Pune-based DSK Motowheels of DSK group for marketing its bikes in the country with engine capacities in 250 cc to 1,200 cc range which was discontinued after an alleged fraud by the group.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
