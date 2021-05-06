Benelli Dong Electric Scooter Unveiled Globally, Here's All You Need to Know About it

Benelli has unveiled a new electric scooter – Dong – for the Asian market. Benelli recently introduced the mini e-scooter in the Indonesian market at a base price of Rs 36,800,000 (on-road, Jakarta), which translates to around Rs 1.90 lakh in Indian currency. The e-scooter has likely been developed in-house by Benelli’s Chinese parent company, Qianjiang Group.

Despite its miniature size, Dong has been designed in such a way that it can be positioned as an affordable means of electric mobility. Dong has an almost floating-looking rear section. A central shaft joins the floorboard and the rear section through an aluminium frame. The frame also connects the swing arm to the rear wheel and the hub-mounted motor.

The scooter is cylindrical in shape with an under-seat panel consisting of the battery and the motor.

The front section of Dong is equally sleek. It has got LED lighting at the headlamp. The Information is relayed to the rider via a circular LCD display that is in line with the funky theme. The e-scooter will be made available in three colour options- blue, dark grey and white.Dong is powered by a 1.2 kW motor that can provide it to a top speed of upto 45 km/h. It also packs an artificial exhaust sound feature. On a single full charge, Dong can travel upto 60 km as the scooter gets a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion removable battery pack.

According to various reports, the Dong has been specifically developed for Asian markets. The e-scooter could even be brought to the Indian market sometime in the future. However, Benelli is yet to confirm this. In 2019, Benelli India’s MD had revealed plans on bringing an electric two-wheeler in the country around 2022.

Italian company Benelli has been building motorcycles for about a hundred years now. It was bought over by the Chinese Qianjiang Group in 2005.

