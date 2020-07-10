Benelli Imperiale 400 BS-VI Launched at Rs 1.99 Lakh in India

Benelli has launched the BS-VI compliant version of the Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available in three colour options: Silver, Red and Black.

Bookings for the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400 are open and customers can book the retro cruiser for Rs. 6,000, by visiting the company's official website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership. Deliveries of the motorcycles will begin from the 1st week of August 2020 onwards.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400. The premium retro cruiser became popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite amongst many classic motorcycling fanatics. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing Benelli’s identity in the entry-level classic motorcycling segment.”

The Imperiale 400 gets a new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS-VI engine with electronic fuel injection. The maximum power produced is 21PS at 6000rpm, with a torque output of 29Nm at 3500rpm

The Italian bikemaker is also planning to kickstart rides for the Imperiale Raiders community once COVID-19 conditions stabilize. Under this community, breakfast Rides, Day Rides, Zonal Rides and National Rides will be conducted covering adventurous locations across India, to meet the expectations of even the most demanding riders.