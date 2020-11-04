Benelli Imperiale 400 Gets Discounts Worth up to Rs 12,000 as part of ‘Diwali Sparkle Offer’

Tuning in with the ongoing festive season, Benelli India has introduced their Diwali Sparkle Offer. The announced Diwali festive offer is on the Benelli Imperiale 400. The Imperiale 400 is the only BS-VI Benelli motorcycle on sale in the country and was recently updated by the brand to meet the stricter emission standards. During the upcoming festive season, Benelli offering deals up to Rs 12,000 on the motorcycle.

Red and black colour options of the Benelli Imperiale 400 has been given up to Rs 12,000 off whereas the silver colour variant is being offered with a discount of Rs 10,000.

The company is also offering a low EMI of Rs 4,999 on all the colours. Customers are also offered up to 85 per cent financing on the bikes. Buyers can book the motorcycles online on the official website for a token amount of Rs 6,000.

The brand-new Benelli Imperiale 400 BS-VI prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Imperiale 400 is powered by a single-cylinder motor. This air-cooled 374cc engine is tuned to put out 21 hp at 6000 RPM and 29 Nm at 3500 RPM and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is accompanied by an electric starter which has a one-touch operation. On the safety front, there is Dual-channel ABS is on offer as standard.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 features round halogen headlamps and turn indicators. The motorcycle also flaunts a generous use of chrome on the rearview mirror stalk, spoke wheels, exhaust shield and more.

Benelli offers a 3-year unlimited-kilometre warranty on the Imperiale 400 along with a two-year complimentary service package as standard. The company is also offering a third-year annual maintenance contract and 24x7 RSA with the bike.