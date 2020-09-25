Benelli Imperiale 400 Gets EMI Scheme Starting at Rs 4,999 Per Month, Bookings at Rs 6,000

Benelli India has announced low EMI scheme for its retro-classic motorcycle offering, the Imperiale 400. The EMI scheme starts at Rs 4999 per month and is being offered with up to 85% funding and can be availed at a Benelli dealership. The price of the Imperiale 400 starts at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings for the same are being done at Rs 6,000 by Benelli dealerships as well as the company’s website.

Benelli, additionally, offers 3-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and 2 years of complimentary service as standard along with the Imperiale 400.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 21 PS of power and 29 Nm of torque. This engine comes with a 5-speed gearbox and the motorcycle is BS-VI emission norm compliant. It rides on a combination of a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel and gets a single 300mm disc brake at the front and a 240mm disc brake at the rear. Other features include a pre-load adjustable rear suspension and dual-channel ABS.

In India, the Benelli Imperiale 400 competes squarely against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and is available in three colour options - Red, Silver and Black.