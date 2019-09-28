Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Benelli Imperiale 400 Pre-Bookings Open, Deliveries to Begin in Diwali

At its arrival, the Imperiale 400 will go up against the Jawa and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Benelli Imperiale 400. (Image source: Benelli)

Benelli has announced the opening of pre-bookings for the Imperiale 400. The deliveries of the Imperiale 400 are scheduled to start from Diwali onwards, across all the exclusive Benelli showrooms in India. The customers can book the Imperiale 400 with a minimum booking amount of Rs. 4000 and the booking can be done at the nearest authorized Benelli showroom.

The Imperiale 400 is backed up by Best-In-Class 3 Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as Standard and is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Chrome. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 373.5cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection that delivers 19bhp and 28Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and the bike is based on a double-cradle steel tube frame. The suspension set up on the bike consists of telescopic forks upfront and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc-braked at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard.

At its arrival, the Imperiale 400 will go up against the Jawa and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
