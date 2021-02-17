Benelli Inaugurates New Dealership in Bilaspur, 39th Across Country

Benelli, and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 39th exclusive showroom, in Bilaspur. The showroom is situated in a plush locale at Magarpara Road, Agrasen Chowk, Bilaspur, Chattisgarh.

The showroom under the dealership of ‘Aditya Bikes’, showcases the newly launched Grand Tourer, the BS6 TRK 502, available for an introductory price starting at Rs. 4,79,900 for the Metallic Dark Grey colour. The Pure White and Benelli Red colour are priced at Rs. 4,89,900. Both prices are Ex-showroom, India, with 3-Year Unlimited KMS warranty as standard.

With the transition to BS-VI, the TRK 502’s dominant liquid-cooled 500cc twin-cylinder, mated to a 6-speed gearbox is even more refined than before, producing 47.5 PS at 8500rpm with peak torque of 46NM at 6000rpm.

The showroom also showcases the retro-classic - Imperiale 400. A Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range of the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 is priced at Rs. 1.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). The Imperiale 400 is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Silver.

Customers can book the TRK 502 for Rs 10,000, and the Imperiale 400 for Rs. 6000. Bookings can be done by visiting the showroom or by logging onto - india.benelli.com

Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail a low EMI offer of Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85%* funding on the Imperiale 400. Through this offer, Benelli India aims to reach out to a wider audience and make the Imperiale 400 even more accessible for its customers.

The Imperiale 400 comes with 2-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard, with the option of 2-year extended warranty available as well. To make the ownership experience hassle-free, Benelli India is also offering 24x7 Road Side Assistance for the TRK 502 and Imperiale 400 customers.

Benelli India is also set to launch its street scrambler, the Leoncino 500 on 18th Feb 2021, which too will be available for purchase at Benelli-Bilaspur.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Aditya Bikes’. Our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Bilaspur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Bilaspur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Bilaspur is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Mr. Pravin Khedia, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Bilaspur said, “We at Benelli-Bilaspur are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Bilaspur. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”