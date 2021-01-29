Benelli Inaugurates New Exclusive Motorcycle Showroom in Vellore, 38th Across Country

Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 38th exclusive showroom, in Vellore. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Vellore showroom is situated in a plush locale at 374, 375, Alamelumangapuram, Vellore - 632 009.

Benelli India has also introduced festive offers, where customers can avail a low EMI offer of Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85%* funding on the Imperiale 400. The festive offer is available for a limited time period across all Benelli dealerships in the country. Through this offer, Benelli India aims to reach out to a wider audience and make the Imperiale 400 even more accessible for its customers.

The Imperiale 400 comes with 3-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and 2-year complimentary service as standard*. To make the ownership experience hassle-free, Benelli India is also offering 3rd year AMC package and 24x7 Road Side Assistance for all its Imperiale 400 customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘JCS BYK Pvt. Ltd’. Our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Vellore Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Vellore are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Vellore is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Mr. Shrey Kumar Mehta, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Vellore said, “We at Benelli-Vellore are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Vellore. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”