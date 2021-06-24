Benelli Inaugurates New Exclusive Showroom in Jammu, 42nd Across Country

Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 42nd exclusive showroom in Jammu. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Jammu showroom is situated in a plush locale at the Commercial building, opposite lane no. 51, Greater Kailash, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir 180011.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘TATSA MOTORS’. Our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Jammu Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli-Jammu are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Jammu is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Sandeep Amla, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Jammu, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Jammu, and It is an honour to have been associated with Benelli India, and I would like to take this moment to welcome you to the Lion’s Den, which is home to some exotic Italian machines on offer from Benelli. We look forward to fulfilling the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.” Apart from Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories.

