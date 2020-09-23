Benelli Inaugurates New Showroom in Ghaziabad, 32nd Across India

Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 32nd exclusive showroom in Ghaziabad. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Ghaziabad showroom is situated in a plush locale at 42, Harbans Nagar, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad – 201003.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Felix Autowerks LLP’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Ghaziabad Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Ghaziabad are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Ghaziabad is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization option, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Arnav Arora, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Ghaziabad said, “We at Benelli-Ghaziabad are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Ghaziabad. We have been associated with Benelli for a while now, catering to customers through our Benelli-Noida Dealership, and it is with great pride that we are entering our 2nd stint with the inauguration of Benelli-Ghaziabad dealership. Through Benelli-Ghaziabad, we look forward to fulfil the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”