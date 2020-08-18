Benelli Inaugurates New Showroom in Udaipur, Takes Total India Dealerships to 29

Benelli has inaugurated its 29th exclusive showroom in Udaipur. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Udaipur showroom is situated at Plot No. 1, KH No.1008, 100 ft Road, Shobhagpura - 313001.

The showroom showcases the newly launched BS-VI Imperiale 400, under the dealership of ‘Prism Marketing Pvt. Ltd’. Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization option, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Prism Marketing Pvt. Ltd.’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Udaipur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Udaipur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

Also Watch:

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Udaipur is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Anudeep Mehta, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Udaipur said, “We at Benelli-Udaipur are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Udaipur, the city of lakes and beautiful open roads with amazing views to grow a riding culture. Benelli is renowned world-over for offering premium lifestyle experience to its customers, through a unique range of products. Through Benelli-Udaipur, we look forward to fulfil the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”