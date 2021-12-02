Benelli India Inaugurates 48th Dealership in Anantapur

Benelli India has opened up yet another dealership in the country. This 48th exclusive showroom is situated at Anantapur, Andra Pradesh, which is located near a locale beside Sakshi office, Rudrampeta. Just recently, the brand had introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail of a low EMI offer of Rs 4999 per month, with up to 85 percent (T&C apply) funding on the Imperiale 400, to make it more accessible for customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘CHIDHAMBARAYSWARAA AUTO MOBILES’. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Anantapur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Anantapur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Andhra Pradesh region is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts and brand purists to come together and interact with other like-minded riders.

The 500cc range consisting of the TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, and 502c can be booked for an amount of Rs 10,000, and the Imperiale 400 can be booked at Rs 6000. Bookings can be done by visiting the showroom or by logging onto Benelli India’s official website. Other than that, the Benelli range consists of the Imperiale 400 which is a retro-classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range of the 1950s.

