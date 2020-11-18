Benelli India Inaugurates Its New Motorcycle Showroom in Lucknow, 35th Across Country

Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, has launched its 35th exclusive showroom, in Lucknow. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Lucknow showroom is situated at B-1/43, Sector-G, Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories, along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Imperial Motors’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Lucknow Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Lucknow are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Lucknow is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Sumit Luthra, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Lucknow said, “We at Benelli-Lucknow are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Lucknow. Through Benelli-Lucknow, we look forward to fulfil the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”