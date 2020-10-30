Benelli India Opens New Showroom in Vapi, Gujarat; 34th Across India

Benelli India has inaugurated a new dealership in Vapi, taking its tally of total dealerships in India to 34. The showroom is situated at D6/D7, M Cube Business Hub NH8, Balitha, Vapi in Gujarat and showcases the newly launched BS-VI Imperiale 400, under the dealership of ‘Moto Marque’.

The Imperiale 400 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Moto Marque’’ our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Chandigarh Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Vapi are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Chandigarh is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner, as per the company.