Benelli Launches Exclusive Dealership in Mahabubnagar

Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 27th exclusive showroom in Mahabubnagar. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Mahabubnagar showroom is situated in a plush locale at Survey No: 287, Plot No. 9, Yenugonda, Mahabubnagar, Telangana-509001. The showroom showcases the entire range of Benelli superbikes available in India, under the dealership of ‘Premium Automotives’. These superbikes encompass the following:



· Single-cylinder, 400cc Retro Classic: Imperiale 400 – Starting at Rs 1,79,500/-

· Single-cylinder, 250cc Street Naked: Leoncino 250 – Rs 2.50 Lakhs

· In-line two-cylinder, 300cc Tourer - TNT 300 – Rs 2.99 Lakhs

· In-line two-cylinder, 300cc Supersport: 302R – Rs 3.10 Lakhs

· In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Street Naked Scrambler: Leoncino 500 – Rs 4.79 Lakhs

· In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Adventure Tourer: TRK 502 – Rs 5.10 Lakhs

· In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Off-Roader: TRK 502X – Rs 5.50 Lakhs

· In-line four-cylinder, 600cc Street Naked: TNT 600i – Rs 6.20 Lakhs



(All Prices Ex-showroom, India)

The Benelli range is offered with an industry-leading warranty as standard, ensuring peace of mind after-sales. The Imperiale 400, Leoncino 250, TNT 300 and 302R are offered with a 3-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as standard. Whereas the Leoncino 500, the TRK range, and the TNT 600i are offered with a 5-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as standard. To make the service experience even more stress-free, Benelli India is offering pick and drop service and 24x7 Road Side Assistance for its customers.

Benelli India also provides first 2 years of complimentary service for the newly launched Imperiale 400, a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range produced by the Italian superbike brand in the 1950s. The customers can book Imperiale 400 with a minimum amount of Rs 4,000. Bookings can be done at the nearest authorized Benelli showroom and online by logging onto - india.benelli.com. The Imperiale 400 is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Silver.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to associate with ‘Premium Automotives’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Mahabubnagar Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Mahabubnagar are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership". He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Mahabubnagar is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization option, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.