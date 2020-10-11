Benelli Launches New Motorcycle Dealership in Bhilai, Chattisgarh; Its 33rd in India

Benelli has launched its new exclusive new showroom in Bhilai, Chattisgarh, its 33rd dealership in India. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Bhilai showroom is situated at GE Road, Bhilai Durg, Chattisgarh. The showroom showcases the newly launched BS6 Imperiale 400, under the dealership of ‘Devansh Bike World’. The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range produced by the Italian superbike brand in the 1950s.

The Imperiale 400 was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Customers can book the Imperiale 400 with a amount of Rs 6000. Bookings can be done at the Benelli-Bhilai showroom and online by logging onto Benelli website. The Imperiale 400 is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Silver.

Benelli India has also introduced a low EMI festive offer, wherein you can ride home the Imperiale 400 for just Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85% funding.

The Imperiale 400 is offered with a 3-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty and 2-Year complimentary service as standard*. To make the ownership experience hassle free, Benelli India is also offering 3rd Year AMC package, pick & drop service and 24x7 Road Side Assistance for all its Imperiale 400 customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Devansh Bike World’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Bhilai Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Bhilai are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Bhilai is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization option, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Nishant Joshi, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Bhilai said, “We at Benelli-Bhilai are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Bhilai. We have been associated with Benelli for a while now, catering to customers through our Benelli-Raipur Dealership, and it is with great pride that we are entering our 2nd stint with the inauguration of Benelli-Bhilai dealership. Through Benelli-Bhilai, we look forward to fulfil the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”

The upcoming BS6 range of Benelli superbikes include –

1. Benelli TRK 502: In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Adventure Tourer

2. Benelli TRK 502X: In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Off-Roader

3. Benelli Leoncino 500: In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Street Naked Scrambler

4. Benelli 302S: In-line two-cylinder, 300cc Tourer

5. Benelli 302R: In-line two-cylinder, 300cc Supersport

6. Benelli Leoncino 250: Single-cylinder, 250cc Street Naked

7. Benelli TNT 600i: In-line four-cylinder, 600cc Street Naked