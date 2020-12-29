Benelli Launches New Motorcycle Dealership in Trichy, Tamil Nadu; Its 36th Across India

Benelli India has announced the launch of its 36th showroom in India. The Benelli-Trichy showroom is situated at No. 28, Vikram Plaza, Karur Bypass Road, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The showroom showcases the recently launched BS-VI Imperiale 400, under the dealership of ‘Benelli-Trichy’. The Imperiale 400 is a retro-classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range produced by the Italian superbike brand in the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings for the same can be done for Rs 6,000.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Silver.

Benelli India has also introduced festive offers, where customers can avail the EMI offer of Rs 4,999 per month, with up to 85% funding on the Imperiale 400. The festive offer is available for a limited time period across all Benelli dealerships in the country.

The Imperiale 400 comes with 3-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and 2-year complimentary service as standard. Benelli India is also offering the 3rd year AMC package and 24x7 Road Side Assistance for all its Imperiale 400 customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Benelli-Trichy’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Trichy Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Trichy are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Trichy is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.