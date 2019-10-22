Benelli Launches Retro Classic Imperiale 400 at Rs 1.69 Lakhs in India

Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli has launched one of its most awaited models, the Imperiale 400 in the Indian market for Rs 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom, India). The Benelli Imperiale 400 is a reinterpretation of a historical model of the Benelli-MotoBi range produced in the 1950s. Customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 for Rs. 4,000, by visiting the Benelli India website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership.

Benelli India is also offering the Imperiale 400 with '3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as Standard'. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is introduced with complimentary service for the first 2-years. The company has also introduced an Annual Maintenance Contract for the Imperiale 400, which can be availed after the completion of the first 2-years. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available in three colour options - Red, Silver and Black.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to launch a series of exciting models in the last two months in the Indian market and this clearly proves Benelli’s commitment to India. We are betting big on the segment, with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there.”

The Imperiale 400 gets an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 engine with electronic fuel injection. The maximum power produced is 21PS at 5500rpm, with a torque output of 29Nm at 4500rpm. Extremely easy to ride and handle, the Imperiale 400 has a compact and durable double-cradle frame. The front gets a 41mm telescopic fork while the rear gets preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers. The design of the exhaust finished in black with chrome inserts, accentuate the vintage style of this new Benelli motorcycle, reinforced by the round front headlight, typically retro, and the teardrop tank, which bring out the motorcycle's true essence.

The classic bike features a 300mm disc on the front with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240mm disc with single-piston caliper at the rear, with dual-channel ABS, thus ensuring an effective and balanced braking system. The spoked rims have different diameters: 19" on the front end, 18" at the back, respectively mounting 110/90 and 130/80 section tubed tyres.

