Benelli Leoncino 250 launched at Rs 2.5 Lakh in India

Benelli has launched the Benelli Leoncino 250 at Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Benelli India is offering the motorcycle with '3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty as Standard'. Customers can book the Benelli Leoncino 250 for Rs 6,000 (Fully refundable), on their official website or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership.

The Leoncino 250 is available in 4 colours – White, Grey, Red and Brown.

It comes with a single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 249cc engine. The bike features double overhead camshaft with 4-valves per cylinder, electronic fuel injection with a 37mm throttle body and a 6-speed gearbox. Maximum power and torque are respectively 25.8 PS at 9250rpm and 21Nm at 8000rpm.

The full-LED headlight assembly is completely redesigned, in comparison to the Leoncino 500, its elder sibling. The instrument panel is digital and clearly visible in all conditions. Like its elder sibling, the Leoncino 250 features a proud, laser-cut Lion on the front mudguard, recalling the history of this model.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Leoncino 250, Vikas Jhabakh, MD – Benelli India, said, “The Leoncino 250 is an expression of style. Combining tradition and innovation, the Leoncino 250 is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls alike.”

“With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering into an affordable superbike segment and are hoping to gain considerable market share in India. Currently, we are witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales, thanks to our efficient customer service that is helping us build a loyal customer base”.

The suspension of the Leoncino 250 consists of a 41mm upside-down fork on the front, while the back-end has a swinging arm with a pre-load adjustable monoshock.

The braking system includes a 280mm floating disc with a four-piston calliper on the front and a 240mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper at the back with Dual-Channel ABS. The 17" aluminium alloy rims mount 110/70-R17 and 150/60-R17 tyres at the front and rear respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.