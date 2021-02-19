Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched in India at Rs 4.60 lakh, Bookings Open for Rs 10,000

Italian bike manufacturer Benelli has launched the BS-VI compliant version of the Leoncino 500 in India and has priced it at Rs 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is applicable for the grey colour option, customers will have to pay Rs 10,000 more for the red colour option, taking the price of that variant to Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has also said that the bookings for the motorcycle has started and can be done for an amount of Rs 10,000 through the company’s website or through a Benelli India dealership. Additionally, Benelli will be giving a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard with the Leoncino 500.

The Benelli Leoncino 500 gets a DOHC, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 500cc engine, which produces has a power output of 47.5PS at 8500rpm and torque output of 46Nm at 6000rpm. The 8-valve motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a steel trellis frame, 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, upside-down front suspension, 320mm disc brakes at the front and gets dual-channel switchable ABS.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us… (it) is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand. We are happy to bring back the Leoncino 500 in its BS-VI avatar. I am also glad to share that there has been no drop in power and torque figures of the Leoncino 500, in its transition to BS6 compliance. Hence, I am confident that it will continue to deliver the same excitement and rush that was delivered by the BS4 offering on sale earlier.”