1-min read

Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched in India at Rs 4.79 lakh

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a 499.6cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected twin-cylinder motor that develops 47.6hp and 45Nm of torque.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched in India at Rs 4.79 lakh
Benelli Leoncino 500. (Image source: Benelli)
Benelli has launched the Leoncino 500 in India at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Off our shores, the model is available in three variants including Standard, Trail and Sport. However, India only gets the Standard variant at the moment. The company has started accepting bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 10,000 on its website. It is also offering a 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty on the motorcycle.

At its heart is a 499.6cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected twin-cylinder motor that develops 47.6hp and 45Nm of torque. It is based on a tubular steel trellis frame. The suspension set up on the bike comprises of a 50mm USD fork at the front and pre-load adjustable mono-shock set-up at the rear. The motorcycle sits of 17-inch wheels. Braking duties on the bike is handled by a 320mm twin-disc at the front and a 260mm disc at the rear.

While it faces no immediate rivals at its price bracket, the motorcycle is about Rs 31,000 cheaper than the TRK502 that costs Rs 5.10 lakh after the recent price hike.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
