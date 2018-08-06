English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Benelli Partners with Mahavir Group in India, Plans to Set up Manufacturing Plant Near Hyderabad
The manufacturing facility will be set up in two phases at Pochampally.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Benellli)
Benelli, a global leader in the superbike segment, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up an indigenous manufacturing plant near Hyderabad. The Italian motorcycle brand, owned by China-based QianJiang Group, also entered into a strategic partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group to market its product in India.
The partnerships were announced by the officials of Benelli, Telangana government and Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group at an event here. The manufacturing facility will be set up in two phases at Pochampally. The first phase, spread over 3 acres, will be executed through Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group and will be operational by October 2018.
The second phase will be a large setup that will span over 20 acres. Established in 1911, Benelli has a presence in over 60 countries. Its global product portfolio includes more than 200 variants including motorcycles, scooters and electric bicycles.
