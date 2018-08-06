Benelli Partners with Mahavir Group in India, Plans to Set up Manufacturing Plant Near Hyderabad

Benelli, a global leader in the superbike segment, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to set up an indigenous manufacturing plant near Hyderabad. The Italian motorcycle brand, owned by China-based QianJiang Group, also entered into a strategic partnership with Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group to market its product in India.The partnerships were announced by the officials of Benelli, Telangana government and Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group at an event here. The manufacturing facility will be set up in two phases at Pochampally. The first phase, spread over 3 acres, will be executed through Adishwar Auto Ride India-Mahavir Group and will be operational by October 2018.The second phase will be a large setup that will span over 20 acres. Established in 1911, Benelli has a presence in over 60 countries. Its global product portfolio includes more than 200 variants including motorcycles, scooters and electric bicycles.