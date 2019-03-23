English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Benelli Receives 150 Bookings of TRK 502X and TRK 502 in 15 Days of Launch
The bookings received consists of 85 units of the TRK 502X and 65 units of the TRK 502 model.
Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Benelli India)
Benelli India has announced the record bookings of TRK 502X and TRK 502 models, which within a span of 15 days of their launch, has received bookings for 85 units of the TRK 502X and 65 units of the TRK 502 models.
Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “We are indeed delighted to receive record bookings for the Benelli TRK 502X and TRK 502 models within a short period of the launch and this has boosted our confidence towards launching new models in India in the near future. As per our commitment to our customers in India, we are continuously evaluating the opportunities to grow our network and offer a more diversified portfolio of products through our eminent dealers”
As per the company, Benelli is making consistent efforts to boost its dealership network across India. With an aim of setting up 40 dealerships in India, by the end of 2019, Benelli has added eight new dealers to its network in the month of March. Taking the total number of dealership count to 18, across India. Benelli has launched new facilities in Vijayawada, Goa, Delhi, Mangalore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Vadodara and Chennai.
The showroom showcases the entire range of Benelli superbikes available in India. These superbikes include the TNT 300, 302R, TNT 600i and the newly launched TRK 502 and TRK 502X. All 5 products come with a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard.
