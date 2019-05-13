English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Benelli Revises Pricing For TNT 300 and 302 R
The Benelli TNT 300 now costs Rs. 2.99 lakhs and the 302R costs Rs. 3.10 lakhs
Photo for representation only. (Image: Benelli)
Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today announced revised pricing for its 300cc line-up – TNT 300 and 302R, owing to the reduction of manufacturing costs. The TNT 300 now costs Rs. 2.99 lakhs and the 302R costs Rs. 3.10 lakhs
Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “We strongly believe in the value proposition of our products and customer sentiments towards the brand Benelli. We have witnessed a significant reduction in the manufacturing cost of the TNT 300 and 302R models and this has helped us to pass on the benefit to the biking enthusiasts in India.”
The TNT 300 and its faired sibling 302R ships with the same 300cc four-valve DOHC inline two-cylinder engine that produces 37bhp and 27Nm of torque on the TNT 300 and 38.26 bhp and 26.5Nm on the 302R.
Both the bikes are built on a steel trellis frame and come with inverted telescopic suspensions in the front. At the rear, the TNT 300 gets a hydraulic monoshock absorber while the 302 R gets a swing arm with central shock absorber.
Braking duties of both bikes are handled by a 260mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear. Both the bikes sit on 17-inch wheels wrapped in tubeless tires.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
