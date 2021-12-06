Benelli TRK 251 Adventure Motorcycle Teased Ahead of India Launch on December 6

Benelli, an Italian bike manufacturer, has had an exciting 2021 in India. Benelli India introduced the TRK 502 ADV motorbike in January 2021, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.8 lakh. This one was followed by the launch of the Leoncino 500 in February 2021. The TRK 502X followed in March 2021 and after that Benelli 502c was introduced in July 2021.

Benelli India hasn’t launched any new bikes since then. The company has now released a teaser for the new Benelli TRK 251 Adventure motorbike. The current quarter-litre bike from the Italian motorcycle maker is the country's fifth motorcycle.

https://twitter.com/BenelliIndia/status/1466684396774182917?s=20

The Benelli TRK 251 is an entry-level adventure-touring motorbike from the Italian company. It is driven by the same 249cc, 25bhp liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine as the TNT25. It does, however, have all the hallmarks of an advanced motorcycle: long-travel suspension, an upright seating posture, and a tall windscreen.

The engine produces 25.5 Hp of power and 21.1 Nm of torque courtesy of the TLI ignition system and the 12:1 compression ratio. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a wet multi-plate

The Benelli offering is available with an Arch Bar Truck frame that sits on a flipside telescopic front suspension and a telescopic coil spring oil wetted rear suspension. The bike has 170mm of ground clearance and an 800mm rider height.

The motorbike also has an 18-litre fuel tank as well as a dry weight of 164 kg. The new Benelli TRK 251 also has the Italian marquee's ADV DNA and a design influenced by the TRK 502. The front of the has a sharp beak and dual headlights with a distinct LED DRL light signature.

Benelli could be preparing the new TRK 251 for the Indian market, which will compete directly with the KTM 250 Adventure. Other adventure sector bikes that will compete with the new Benelli TRK 251 include the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW Motorrad G 310 GS.

Benelli TRK 251 was unveiled at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle exhibition and is anticipated to be available in India in May 2022 for a price range of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

