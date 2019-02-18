Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India, part of the Mahavir Group, have launched the adventure-oriented range Benelli TRK 502 and Benelli TRK 502X in India. The TRK 502 has been priced at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom, India) while the TRK 502X has been priced at Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The TRK range gets a 20-litre fuel tank and is wrapped in a traditional Benelli steel trellis frame. The TRK 502 range is powered by an all-new twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, 500cc, DOHC engine with 4-valves per cylinder. The fuel-injected motor produces 47.5PS @ 8500rpm, with peak torque of 46Nm available at 6000rpm. Both bikes get a six-speed gearbox along with a gear shift indicator.At the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “We are delighted to launch the TRK range as the first adventure offering from Benelli in India. The launch of the TRK range is just the beginning and we are committed to bringing many more exciting Benelli products through 2019.”Online bookings for the TRK range have commenced and interested buyers can book their ride by paying Rs 10,000. As a limited period offer, customers can avail a Rs 10,000 worth Benelli voucher, which can be used to purchase accessories and apparels from the showroom at the time of delivery. The TRK 502 range is available in 3 colour options – Red, White and Graphite Grey.The trellis frame is made of steel tubes and plates, to guarantee agility under all circumstances. Up front, both models come with 50mm upside down forks, while the rear gets a vertically mounted mono-shock. While the front suspension is not adjustable, the rear mono-shock on both variants comes with a rebound and pre-load adjustment.Being a tourer, the TRK 502 gets 17-inch alloy wheels that come wrapped with 120/70 section Pirelli tyres at the front and 160/60 section Pirelli tyres at the rear. The TRK 502X on the other hand, gets Metzeler tyres measuring 110/80 – 19-inch front and 150/70 – 17-inch at the rear, which are wrapped onto spoked rims. Both, the TRK 502 and TRK 502X use twin 320mm floating discs with a 2-piston calliper at the front and a single 260mm disc with one piston calliper at the rear with switchable ABS.