Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

2020 Benelli TNT 600i Images Leaked, Here’s Everything That was Revealed

The 2020 Benelli TNT 600i has received a new design for the headlamp, a twin-eyed shape that looks different from the previous model, a sharply redesigned fuel tank, and sports an underbelly exhaust as well.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2020 Benelli TNT 600i Images Leaked, Here’s Everything That was Revealed
Benelli TNT 600i Spy-shots.(Image source: Bennetts)
Loading...

It seems that fresh images of Benelli's 2020 TNT 600i have surfaced online, and unlike the previous grainy shots that had surfaced earlier this month. The next-generation bike, features new LED headlamp, sharper fuel tank design and split seats in the new leaked photos. Interestingly, according to the website Bennetts, the bike revealed in the new images is distinctly different from the machine spotted in the spy photos.

According to the new images, it seems that the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i has received a new design for the headlamp, inspired by the TNT 899 and TNT 1130. It has a twin-eyed shape and looks different from the model seen before and the fuel tank gets a sharp design as well. The turn indicators can be seen located on the fuel tank extensions. The bike in these patent images has a similar tank shape to the one on the previous spy pictures, but appears to be more angular and has its Benelli badge repositioned.

Furthermore, it turns out that the new motorcycle will sport an underbelly exhaust. Furthermore, much like the TNT 600i, which is currently being powered by an inline 4-cylinder engine giving out 86.2 HP and 54.6 Nm of torque, the newer ride too will come with the same engine. However, the power and torque figures might be tweaked since it will comply with new emission norms. However, the chassis, suspension, tyres and swingarm look identical on both motorcycles. The new Benelli TNT 600i will be meeting BS6 norms in India and while it is the cheapest 4-cylinder motorcycle on sale, prices are set to increase marginally with the new model coming in.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram