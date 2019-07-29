2020 Benelli TNT 600i Images Leaked, Here’s Everything That was Revealed

It seems that fresh images of Benelli's 2020 TNT 600i have surfaced online, and unlike the previous grainy shots that had surfaced earlier this month. The next-generation bike, features new LED headlamp, sharper fuel tank design and split seats in the new leaked photos. Interestingly, according to the website Bennetts, the bike revealed in the new images is distinctly different from the machine spotted in the spy photos.

According to the new images, it seems that the 2020 Benelli TNT 600i has received a new design for the headlamp, inspired by the TNT 899 and TNT 1130. It has a twin-eyed shape and looks different from the model seen before and the fuel tank gets a sharp design as well. The turn indicators can be seen located on the fuel tank extensions. The bike in these patent images has a similar tank shape to the one on the previous spy pictures, but appears to be more angular and has its Benelli badge repositioned.

Furthermore, it turns out that the new motorcycle will sport an underbelly exhaust. Furthermore, much like the TNT 600i, which is currently being powered by an inline 4-cylinder engine giving out 86.2 HP and 54.6 Nm of torque, the newer ride too will come with the same engine. However, the power and torque figures might be tweaked since it will comply with new emission norms. However, the chassis, suspension, tyres and swingarm look identical on both motorcycles. The new Benelli TNT 600i will be meeting BS6 norms in India and while it is the cheapest 4-cylinder motorcycle on sale, prices are set to increase marginally with the new model coming in.