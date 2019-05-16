Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Electric Vehicles to Get 20 Percent Discount on Parking at Bengaluru Airport

This is a welcome move to encourage electric car owners in the city, which has a large number of electric vehicles.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Electric Vehicles to Get 20 Percent Discount on Parking at Bengaluru Airport
Representational photo. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is offering dedicated electric vehicle parking spots for electric car owners at a discounted rate. Announcing the move on Twitter, the announcement read – “Got an electric vehicle and need to park it? With dedicated slots for e-vehicles, parking got a lot more convenient at the #BLRAirport. P2 and P3 parking areas have dedicated parking slots with 20% discount for electric cars.”



This is a welcome move to encourage electric car owners in the city, which has a large number of electric vehicles. The Kempegowda International Airport management is known to take unique initiatives. Earlier this year, the airport started services of women taxi drivers to cater to women passengers travelling to the Bengaluru Airport.

The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) joint-venture to provide a women-only taxi service saw a pilot run of 10 cabs. The service can be availed at a price of Rs 21.50/km during day between 6 AM and 11.59 PM while the night fare would increase to Rs 23.50/km.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram