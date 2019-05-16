Electric Vehicles to Get 20 Percent Discount on Parking at Bengaluru Airport

Got an electric vehicle and need to park it? With dedicated slots for e-vehicles, parking got a lot more convenient at the #BLRAirport. P2 and P3 parking areas have dedicated parking slots with 20% discount for electric cars.#GoGreen #ElectricCar — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) May 14, 2019

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is offering dedicated electric vehicle parking spots for electric car owners at a discounted rate. Announcing the move on Twitter, the announcement read – “Got an electric vehicle and need to park it? With dedicated slots for e-vehicles, parking got a lot more convenient at the #BLRAirport. P2 and P3 parking areas have dedicated parking slots with 20% discount for electric cars.”This is a welcome move to encourage electric car owners in the city, which has a large number of electric vehicles. The Kempegowda International Airport management is known to take unique initiatives. Earlier this year, the airport started services of women taxi drivers to cater to women passengers travelling to the Bengaluru Airport.The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) joint-venture to provide a women-only taxi service saw a pilot run of 10 cabs. The service can be availed at a price of Rs 21.50/km during day between 6 AM and 11.59 PM while the night fare would increase to Rs 23.50/km.