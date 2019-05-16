English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Electric Vehicles to Get 20 Percent Discount on Parking at Bengaluru Airport
This is a welcome move to encourage electric car owners in the city, which has a large number of electric vehicles.
Representational photo. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is offering dedicated electric vehicle parking spots for electric car owners at a discounted rate. Announcing the move on Twitter, the announcement read – “Got an electric vehicle and need to park it? With dedicated slots for e-vehicles, parking got a lot more convenient at the #BLRAirport. P2 and P3 parking areas have dedicated parking slots with 20% discount for electric cars.”
This is a welcome move to encourage electric car owners in the city, which has a large number of electric vehicles. The Kempegowda International Airport management is known to take unique initiatives. Earlier this year, the airport started services of women taxi drivers to cater to women passengers travelling to the Bengaluru Airport.
The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) joint-venture to provide a women-only taxi service saw a pilot run of 10 cabs. The service can be availed at a price of Rs 21.50/km during day between 6 AM and 11.59 PM while the night fare would increase to Rs 23.50/km.
Got an electric vehicle and need to park it? With dedicated slots for e-vehicles, parking got a lot more convenient at the #BLRAirport. P2 and P3 parking areas have dedicated parking slots with 20% discount for electric cars.#GoGreen #ElectricCar— BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) May 14, 2019
This is a welcome move to encourage electric car owners in the city, which has a large number of electric vehicles. The Kempegowda International Airport management is known to take unique initiatives. Earlier this year, the airport started services of women taxi drivers to cater to women passengers travelling to the Bengaluru Airport.
The Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) joint-venture to provide a women-only taxi service saw a pilot run of 10 cabs. The service can be availed at a price of Rs 21.50/km during day between 6 AM and 11.59 PM while the night fare would increase to Rs 23.50/km.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Embraces Yoga to 'Stay Fresh' Ahead of World Cup
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results