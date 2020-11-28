Bengaluru Airport Records 26-Month High in Cargo Exports Thanks to Booming E-Commerce Businesses

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the e-commerce business modules seem to be playing a vital role in boosting exports. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru has recorded a 26-month high in tonnage exports in October, a KIAL official said here on Wednesday.

According to a release the KIAL has processed 34,339 Metric Tonnes of cargo in October 2020, recording a 26-month high in tonnage.

"Bengaluru Airport witnessed the highest-ever domestic outbound tonnage of 8,117 MT in October, largely driven by e-commerce shipments," the official said.

According to the statement, the perishable commodities have continued to be the main driving factor for Bengaluru Airport in the fiscal year 2020-21. "The perishable commodities continued to be the top international commodities, accounting for 12 per cent of total exports in October. Doha emerged as the top destination in October with 1,095 MT exports," the official said.

Also Watch:

The statement also claimed that after becoming the first airport in India to record positive growth in September, the trend continued in October as well, registering a 0.1 per cent increase as against October 2019.

The record single-day Air Traffic Movement (ATM) was 52 ATMs on October 22, with the day witnessing a volume of 1,359 MT of cargo.