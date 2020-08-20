Bengaluru Airport Unveils Virtual Information Kiosks to Maintain Social Distancing Rules Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The information desk facility at Kempegowda international airport in Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) will now also be contactless. These virtual desks, offering passengers a touch-free and safe way to seek assistance and information without face-to-face human interaction, will be available at four locations within the terminal, Bangalore International Airport Limited operator of BLR airport said in a statement.

The facility enables passengers to have real-time conversations with Airport staff located remotely, over touch-free video. "A passenger simply has to stand in front of the Virtual Desk, thereby activating the sensors, to begin the interaction", it said.

Passengers can avail this facility round the clock on information related to BLR airport, facilities, flights, F&B and transport. This service is currently available in English, Kannada and Hindi.

Also Watch:

Terminal personnel at BLR airport have been trained to manage passenger queries in all three languages through the virtual platform. BIAL and Airline staff will also be available at the terminal to provide information and assistance to passengers, as required, it was stated.

BIAL rolled out the contactless journey from parking-to- boarding at BLR Airport in May 2020. Some of the key areas of the process include DigiYatra (biometric-based self-boarding), self bag-drop, contactless check-in, retail and F&B, as well touch-free hand sanitisers, it said.