Bengaluru Audi Crash Killing DMK MLA's Son is a Reminder for Us to Wear Seatbelts

Seatbelts and Airbags are meant to work together and the recent fatal crash of an Audi Q3 in Bengaluru is a reminder of the same. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a speeding Audi Q3 SUV was caught on a CCTV camera crashing in a building in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. Inside the car was DMK MLA Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar who died on spot, along with six others.

Local police, in an exclusive interview to News18, mentioned that none of seven people were wearing a seatbelt and the driver was speeding and rash driving. This incidence once again reminds us of the importance of seat belts.

Without seat belt buckled, air bags don’t function. The reason why this mechanism is designed in such a way is to save the occupants from the impact of an air bag, which can result in severe injury if you are thrown forward with full force without a seat belt.

What seat belt does is hold you back on the seat, lowering the momentum pushing you to the dashboard in case of a crash. The rest of the force is then negated by the air bags. Now imagine a scenario where you are not wearing a seat belt and airbags fail to open. In that case, the whole momentum is soaked by the plastic dashboard resulting in severe injuries and in most cases, death.

Sadly, not many are aware about this interlinked mechanism of air bags and seat belts. Data has shown time and again how effective is an air bag in case of a crash, saving thousands of lives globally. While Indian govt has made dual airbags mandatory for all cars to be sold in the country, they won’t work until you will wear a seat belt. High speed driving or city driving, always wear seat belt and be safe!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here