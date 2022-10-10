Bengaluru: Auto-Rickshaw Services Not Discontinued by Ola and Uber Despite Govt Order

The mobile app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber have continued to show auto-rickshaw services on their mobile applications in Bengaluru, despite the state government’s order to ban them. Upon being questioned, they declined to comment on the government notice.

The Transport Department officials, too, remained tight-lipped on why these companies were showing auto-rickshaw services on their applications and not paying heed to the government order.

Meanwhile, auto-rickshaw drivers turned up to stage a demonstration outside a regional transport office (RTO) against the ban on their services that was imposed by ride-hailing platforms – Ola, Uber and Rapido. The Karnataka Transport Department issued a notice on Thursday asking the aggregators to immediately stop operating “illegal auto-rickshaw services.” It said the drivers were fleecing the public and were given three days’ time to furnish any details they have to continue operating their auto-rickshaws.

According to officials of the department, the aggregators failed to provide any details and did not make any plea. The department on Monday launched its drive against the aggregator-linked auto-rickshaw services. They penalised a few drivers associated with the ride-hailing companies.

At the site of demonstration, a large number of drivers parked their vehicles and raised slogans.

