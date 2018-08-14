English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lord Yamraj Warns Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Facebook in Bengaluru
After Mumbai Police and U.P. Police, Bengaluru Police has issued advisory against Kiki Dance Challenge.
Kiki Dance Challenge. (Image: Twitter ScreenGrab)
Loading...
A RJ in the Bengaluru City has produced a road safety video creatively invoking Hindu God - Lord Yamraj - to warn against the viral rage Kiki Dance Challenge. The Kiki dance challenge has put the police forces from across India and world in action and a lot of these cops have used social media to issue warning against taking this dance challenge.
Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory on Twitter to warn against Kiki Challenge, followed by the U.P. police. However, the Bengaluru RJ took it to the next level by creatively incorporating ‘God of Death’ Lord Yamraj in the warning issued on Twitter.
Bengaluru police earlier utilized Lord Yamraj and Lord Ganesha on several occasions to raise road safety awareness in the city. The Kiki Challenge is all about people getting out of a moving car and dancing to Drake’s latest song ‘In My Feelings’.
As weird and hazardous it may sound, people in huge numbers are participating in this challenge and posting their videos online. Many of these videos show people getting injured while performing the challenge.
Some videos from the U.S. show people stopping their cars in the middle of public roads and highways and dancing to the tune of Drake. In one such video, a person was hit by a car. NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), a government agency focused on road safety in the U.S. has also issued a warning to the public regarding the same.
We would like to add to the message from Mumbai Police, Bengaluru Police and NTSB – Not everything you see and hear on the internet is good. Some interesting looking challenges like the Kiki Dance Challenge can be harmful for both you and others as it involves road safety. Don’t undertake such stupid challenges!
Also Watch
Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory on Twitter to warn against Kiki Challenge, followed by the U.P. police. However, the Bengaluru RJ took it to the next level by creatively incorporating ‘God of Death’ Lord Yamraj in the warning issued on Twitter.
Bengaluru police earlier utilized Lord Yamraj and Lord Ganesha on several occasions to raise road safety awareness in the city. The Kiki Challenge is all about people getting out of a moving car and dancing to Drake’s latest song ‘In My Feelings’.
As weird and hazardous it may sound, people in huge numbers are participating in this challenge and posting their videos online. Many of these videos show people getting injured while performing the challenge.
Some videos from the U.S. show people stopping their cars in the middle of public roads and highways and dancing to the tune of Drake. In one such video, a person was hit by a car. NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), a government agency focused on road safety in the U.S. has also issued a warning to the public regarding the same.
We would like to add to the message from Mumbai Police, Bengaluru Police and NTSB – Not everything you see and hear on the internet is good. Some interesting looking challenges like the Kiki Dance Challenge can be harmful for both you and others as it involves road safety. Don’t undertake such stupid challenges!
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lord Yamraj Warns Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Facebook in Bengaluru
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Special Edition Launched at Rs 5.56 Lakh
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...