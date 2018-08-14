English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lord Yamraj Warns Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Facebook in Bengaluru

After Mumbai Police and U.P. Police, Bengaluru Police has issued advisory against Kiki Dance Challenge.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:August 14, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
Kiki Dance Challenge. (Image: Twitter ScreenGrab)
A RJ in the Bengaluru City has produced a road safety video creatively invoking Hindu God - Lord Yamraj - to warn against the viral rage Kiki Dance Challenge. The Kiki dance challenge has put the police forces from across India and world in action and a lot of these cops have used social media to issue warning against taking this dance challenge.

Earlier, Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory on Twitter to warn against Kiki Challenge, followed by the U.P. police. However, the Bengaluru RJ took it to the next level by creatively incorporating ‘God of Death’ Lord Yamraj in the warning issued on Twitter.

Bengaluru police earlier utilized Lord Yamraj and Lord Ganesha on several occasions to raise road safety awareness in the city. The Kiki Challenge is all about people getting out of a moving car and dancing to Drake’s latest song ‘In My Feelings’.



As weird and hazardous it may sound, people in huge numbers are participating in this challenge and posting their videos online. Many of these videos show people getting injured while performing the challenge.

Some videos from the U.S. show people stopping their cars in the middle of public roads and highways and dancing to the tune of Drake. In one such video, a person was hit by a car. NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), a government agency focused on road safety in the U.S. has also issued a warning to the public regarding the same.

We would like to add to the message from Mumbai Police, Bengaluru Police and NTSB – Not everything you see and hear on the internet is good. Some interesting looking challenges like the Kiki Dance Challenge can be harmful for both you and others as it involves road safety. Don’t undertake such stupid challenges!

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
