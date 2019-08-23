Bengaluru-Belgaum Flights by IndiGo to Start from September 8
Additional daily flights on Bengaluru-Madurai route will also be started from the same day, said IndiGo.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Adding Belgaum in Karnataka as its 58th destination, low-cost carrier IndiGo announced that it will start daily flights on Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8. Additional daily flights on Bengaluru-Madurai route will also be started from the same day, it said. "Further strengthening its connectivity out of Bengaluru, these new routes will be serviced by an ATR-18 aircraft," the airline said in a statement. IndiGo's Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said, "These flights will strengthen point-to-point connectivity out of Bengaluru and enhance mobility within southern India. We will continue to expand according to sectoral demand and offer an on-time, courteous and hassle-free service and affordable flying experience to our customers."
