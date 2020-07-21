Bengaluru Bike Rider From Viral Social Media Post of Doing 300 Km/h on Highway, Arrested: Watch Video

A motorcycle rider was arrested by the Bengaluru Police for dangerous riding and over-speeding on the Electronic city flyover. The Yamaha R1 owner uploaded a video of him maxing out his motorcycle at 299kmph on the flyover on Instagram. The CCB later traced the rider and seized the motorcycle, reports stated.

The motorcycle in the video is the previous-gen Yamaha R1 that sports aftermarket parts including an Akrapovic exhaust. This is the latest-generation Yamaha R1, which was launched in 2018. The motorcycle is powered by a 998-cc engine that outputs 197bhp and 112 Nm of torque through a six-speed transmission. In its stock form, the Yamaha R1 comes with a titanium exhaust, but as we mentioned before, the same has been replaced with an Akrapovic unit.

The motorcycle gets a plethora of features including Quick Shifter, updated wheelie control system, Lift Control System, slide control system, launch control system, unified braking system and baking-sensitive traction control system. The Yamaha YZF-R1 gets 43mm inverted front forks and a rear monoshock from KYB. Other features include full projector headlamps with LED DRLs.

In the past, the Bangalore Police have reported having seized motorcycles with aftermarket exhaust and have destroyed the exhaust worth lakhs. The police are yet to officially disclose the charges that they are planning to put on the owner of the bikes.