Bengaluru Civic Body Proposes Sensor-Based Technology to Identify Pothole-Prone Roads

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a sensor-based identification technology for roads, capable of analyzing the strength of the surface of the roads and predict whether they are prone to potholes.

Long after facing criticism for poor roads, the BBMP has recently submitted an action plan to the government under the escrow account opened for road maintenance. The civic body has deposited Rs 142 crore in the account out of which it will spend Rs 1 crore for the testing of the project including 500km of roads in the central business district.

The new technology is reported to involve a mechanical approach in which the device will capture the photograph of the road surface to analyse the condition of the road. The data will then be used to asses if the road will incur any damage.

BBMP states that the technology will analyse the road’s surface and identify the sport where the surface is weak. This will be used to render the overall review on the condition along with maps using GPS of the roads. Post the analysis, the BBMP will integrate the data of contractors responsible for the road in question.

The first phase of the project will be limited to 500km in CBD area which will later be extended to other parts of the city based on the results.