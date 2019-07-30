Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bengaluru Civic Body Proposes Sensor-Based Technology to Identify Pothole-Prone Roads

The new technology involves a mechanical approach in which the device will capture the photograph of the road surface to analyse the condition of the road.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Civic Body Proposes Sensor-Based Technology to Identify Pothole-Prone Roads
Image for representation.
Loading...

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed a sensor-based identification technology for roads, capable of analyzing the strength of the surface of the roads and predict whether they are prone to potholes.

Long after facing criticism for poor roads, the BBMP has recently submitted an action plan to the government under the escrow account opened for road maintenance. The civic body has deposited Rs 142 crore in the account out of which it will spend Rs 1 crore for the testing of the project including 500km of roads in the central business district.

The new technology is reported to involve a mechanical approach in which the device will capture the photograph of the road surface to analyse the condition of the road. The data will then be used to asses if the road will incur any damage.

BBMP states that the technology will analyse the road’s surface and identify the sport where the surface is weak. This will be used to render the overall review on the condition along with maps using GPS of the roads. Post the analysis, the BBMP will integrate the data of contractors responsible for the road in question.

The first phase of the project will be limited to 500km in CBD area which will later be extended to other parts of the city based on the results.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram