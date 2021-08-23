Indian airports have yet again made their mark as the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has bagged the Skytrax World Airport Award 2021 for the best airport staff in India and central Asia. The award was a result of the collaborative efforts from the members and staff that made the ecosystem and the services of the airport stand out.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Hari Marar, CEO and MD, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “A big applause goes to our passengers who appreciated our work and voted for us to become the receiver of the award. This is truly a fabulous award for everybody working at the BLR airport ecosystem.”

“The award holds particular significance as it comes in the light of the COVID-19 challenges that hit the aviation industry pretty hard. It adds further impetus to our pursuit of excellence,” he added in the statement.

The Kempegowda International Airport was in the news recently when it achieved a vital sustainability goal by becoming 100 percent water positive, which signifies that the BLR airport replenishes more than it consumes. The water positive journey started in 2019 when the Water Positive Index (Water replenished / Water consumed) was measured at 1.37. In July 2021, the airport achieved a cent percent water positivity. On August 7, 2021, the KIA added another feather to its hat when it started using IoT (Internet of Things) tech to monitor temperature-sensitive cargo in one of its terminals.

As per the UK-based Skytrax 2021 award list, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi emerged in the world’s top-50 best airports, bagging an award for the best airport in India. Along with it, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru secured a place in the top 100 best airports in the world. The World Airport Awards started in 1999 with the launch of the first-ever global Airport Customer Satisfaction Survey.

