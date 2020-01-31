Bengaluru Police Fines Actress for Shooting Instagram Video While Driving Luxurious BMW Car
Kannada and Telugu actor Sanjjanaa Galrani recorded a video on her smartphone promoting a movie while she was driving a luxurious BMW convertible car on public roads.
Actress Sanjjana Galrani in a screen grab of a video that shows her driving a convertible car on a busy road and shooting video on her smartphone. (Image: Sanjjana Galrani's Instagram Account)
Popular Kannada and Telugu actor Sanjjanaa Galrani uploaded a video on her Instagram profile in which she can be seen recording a selfie video while driving a convertible car. Despite being behind the wheels on a public road, the actor is seen to talking on the video and promoting a movie.
There was a person sitting beside her and none of them looks dazed by the risk they are taking. The video garnered more than 62K views and is still available on her Instagram handle. Using mobile phones while driving, in any form, is punishable by law. Although the actress did not face any action while shooting the video, Bengaluru traffic police fined her on the basis of the clip uploaded on social media. According to reports, she has been fined Rs 1,100. The details of the violations were not clarified, she was penalized for driving dangerously.
Actors are public figures, whose actions greatly inspire common people. For celebrities to act carelessly in public domain is risky as all of their actions are scrutinized. They enjoy fame and hence greater responsibilities as citizens. When popular figures engage in illegal activities, the law and order enforcers should make sure that justice is served. A similar example was put forward by the Bengaluru Police recently.
