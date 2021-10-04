The Bangalore police has recently said that using headphones while driving or riding by placing them under the helmet or using Bluetooth devices is prohibited. Two wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Associations has now opposed this decision of the Bangalore police and shows its support for the technology and its usage while driving. The Association has pointed out the fact that Bluetooth is a technology used and permitted while driving world-wide.

Most four wheelers in the current times are providing Bluetooth and likewise there are Bluetooth enabled two wheelers. The reason for offering this technology is logical and simple- the technology is changing. The HMA India furthers states that Bluetooth is an extremely useful technology while driving, in fact many helmet brands are integrating this technology in their helmet models.

Also there is great demand for the helmet models that have inbuilt Bluetooth. And the reason is simple, it offers comfort while riding. Bluetooth or hands free devices are put as accessories to the helmet, and are not an inherent or intrinsic component of the helmet as such.

The device is very usable for the purpose of navigation during moto-rallies, industrial activities, construction activities, etc. A rider may use such accessories in sync with the GPS of the mobile phone for the purposes of navigation for which, in the absence of such device, the rider conventionally depended on his own knowledge of the directions.

Earlier, Kerala police started issuing challans to four-wheeler drivers using Bluetooth speakers to talk on the phone. As per the MVD Kerala, it’s illegal to use Bluetooth and phone inside the vehicle in any form, creating an uproar among the car owners.

Commenting on the use of Bluetooth being made illegal by Bangalore Police, Rajeev Kapur, President, Two Wheelers Helmet Manufacturers Association said, ‘This has come as a shock to the two-wheeler and the helmet industry. Bluetooth is certainly safer than holding the phone in your hand while driving a car or riding a two-wheeler. This technology is an enabler and not a prohibitory to safe driving. Also, India is not the only country to adopt it. It’s already being used in the USA by SNELL, BELL etc., Australia by Forcite, China by Livall and LS2 and many other countries and we certainly don’t want to lag behind in terms of technology and things that are enablers for best safety practices and driver friendly.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.