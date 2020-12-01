Bengaluru Ranked No.1 City in World With Most Scooter Sharing Services, India Tops Country List

As the end of 2020 approaches, German electric scooter manufacturer unu has published an assessment of the booming scooter or moped-sharing sector. The report shows that a total of 104,000 scooters are currently being shared worldwide, compared to just 66,000 in 2019. Despite the pandemic, the number of users progressed from 4.8 million to 8.7 million.

The Global Moped Sharing Market 2020 by unu shows that India is the number one market for this service, notably in the southern cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Out of the 122 cities surveyed, Barcelona has the most diverse offer with 10 competing services.

The unu report also highlights that "almost all mopeds outside India run with electric engines. Moped sharing electrifies urban transport."

Top 10 countries with strongest scooter share offer:

1. India, over 25,000 scooters

2. Spain, 23,050

3. Taiwan, 15,350

4. Italy, 8800

5. Germany, 7000

6. USA, 6100

7. France, 5750

8. The Netherlands, 5650

9. Poland, 2350

10. Portugal, 1250

Top 10 cities where scooter share offer is most popular:

1. Bengaluru (India), over 22,000

2. Taipei (Taïwan), 10,650

3. Barcelona (Spain), 8900

4. Madrid (Spain), 6200

5. Milan (Italy), 4900

6. Paris (France), 4250

7. Rome (Italy), 3300

8. Valence (Spain), 3350

9. New York (USA), 3000

9ex. Hyderabad (India), 3000