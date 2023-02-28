Bengaluru: Smart Bus Stop Inaugurated at Electronics City, Know the Facilities Here

The people of Bengaluru have got a smart bus stop at the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA). Located at the airport bus terminus near Infosys Avenue, this one-of-its-kind bus stop comes equipped with multiple never-seen-before facilities such as Smartphone and laptop charging points, sanitary napkin vending machine and smart dustbins. The travelers can also get snacks from the vending machines installed at the bus stop.

The inauguration ceremony of the Smart Bus Stop was shared on Twitter by ELCITA where Sathyavathi G, the managing director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), and Dr M A Saleem, special commissioner of police for traffic, Bengaluru were the guests of honour.

“Exciting news! Today marks the beginning of a new era in public transportation in our E-city. Smt @gsatyavathi, IAS (Managing Director, BMTC), and @SplCPTraffic IPS, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City, inaugurated the first Smart Bus Stop,” the ELCITA said.

The first bus was flagged off from the Electronics City Airport Bus stop Terminus by both Smt Satyavathi.G. and Dr. M Abdulla Saleem. pic.twitter.com/kiScR4XM7i— E L C I T A (@ELCITA_IN) February 27, 2023

The first bus was flagged off from here by both the guests of honour. For the unversed, Smart Dustbins send alert when they reach 70 percent of their overall capacity. In addition, the Smart Bus Stop shows real-time information about bus timings along with the route map. Apart from being ‘Smart’, the newly inaugurated bus stop is also ‘Green’ as a small garden is setup nearby.

The buses get a couple of CCTV cameras and a two-way SOS system as standard features.

