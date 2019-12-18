Four Bengaluru Traffic Cops Dupe Commuters Using Private Alcometers, Suspended

Four police personnel, including one assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended after they were caught using private alcometers, a device to check the amount of alcohol a person has consumed. Private alcometers, Rs 32,000 in cash and some driving licences were found in their possession, said a report. An inquiry has been ordered and a case has been registered against all the four accused police personnel at the Viveknagar police station for extortion and misuse of official position.

The accused police offcials have been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Muniyappa and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj and Harsha, all attached to Ashoknagar traffic police station. The incident took place in Bengaluru’s Srinivagilu Junction which falls under the Ashoknagar traffic police limits. The report claimed that the accused policemen had employed five men who were not from their department.

The five men would subject commuters to an alcohol test after he would send them to ASI Muniyappa to collect fines. They would harass the commuters by threatening them that they would have to pay fines up to Rs 15,000 in the court, or their vehicle will be seized, added the report. The accused were suspended after the police received several complaints. A team of traffic police acted upon the complaints. The accused five persons who were not part of the police force fled from the spot.

