Bengaluru Traffic Police Nabs 12 For Performing Dangerous Stunts on Street

Performing stunts on a two-wheeler on the public roads are one of the worst menaces out there. Unlike the professionals who perform the stunts anywhere but public roads with the proper gear, one can often find two-wheeler riders doing the exact opposite of the same. In such an incident, 12 youth were arrested by the Bengaluru police as a part of a major crackdown.

Reports suggested that the traffic police dressed in casual clothes for the operation and arrested the youth red-handed. The police also seized 9 two-wheelers from the arrested that included KTMs, Pulsars, Scooters and a couple of two-stroke motorcycles. As a part of the operation, the Bengaluru Traffic police positioned themselves on the road where stunts are often performed after dark.

Reports citing the traffic police have suggested that the drive to arrest people performing dangerous stunts on the road will continue until more of them are caught and their bikes seized. Stunt performers often have a trail of the infamous image around them in the society, which is primarily built due to irresponsible riders on the street such as the ones nabbed by the Bengaluru police. However, there is no harm in performing such stunts in a controlled environment with proper safety gear.

