Bengaluru Traffic Police Takes Cue from Mumbai Authorities, Proposes Hefty Illegal Parking Fine
The Bengaluru Traffic Police has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to impose heavy fine on those who park vehicles in the ‘No Parking zone’.
Bengaluru Traffic Police Logo (Image: Twitter)
Taking a cue from authorities in Mumbai, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has proposed a huge hike in illegal parking fine to tackle traffic congestion in the city.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to impose heavy fine on those who park vehicles in the ‘No Parking zone'. BBMP officials are currently going through the rules and regulations passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2017, the newspaper reports.
The circular sent by the BTP recommends a fine between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 even as the BBMP is yet to prepare a draft in this regard.
“We have asked the BBMP to prepare a draft by involving the other departments, as the rules have to be implemented within its corporation limits,” P Harishekharan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), was quoted as saying.
“It has become very difficult to manage traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) as the number of vehicles has gone up. So has the number of violations. Illegal parking causes heavy traffic congestion along the major roads of the city. We feel the existing fine amounts are not enough to deter violators. We need to impose heavy fine along the lines of the BMC. The BBMP will study it and seek approval from its council,” Harishekharan said.
Somashekhara S, chief engineer, Road Infrastructure, said, “We are going through the rules and regulations. Usually these works are done by the transport department, but since these rules have to be enforced within BBMP limits, we will prepare a draft and place it before the BBMP council.”
The council’s resolution will be moved to the state government for approval, he said, adding the fine amount may vary based on the CBD and the newly added areas of the city.
Also Watch
-
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
-
Saturday 22 June , 2019
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mona Lisa on the Move: Iconic Painting Gets New Spot in Louvre After 14 Years
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore
- 'What a Crackhead': Man Caught Smuggling Half-Kilo Cocaine Under Wig at Barcelona Airport
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav