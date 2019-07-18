Bengaluru Traffic Police Takes Cue from Mumbai Authorities, Proposes Hefty Illegal Parking Fine

Taking a cue from authorities in Mumbai, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has proposed a huge hike in illegal parking fine to tackle traffic congestion in the city.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to impose heavy fine on those who park vehicles in the ‘No Parking zone'. BBMP officials are currently going through the rules and regulations passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2017, the newspaper reports.

The circular sent by the BTP recommends a fine between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 even as the BBMP is yet to prepare a draft in this regard.

“We have asked the BBMP to prepare a draft by involving the other departments, as the rules have to be implemented within its corporation limits,” P Harishekharan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), was quoted as saying.

“It has become very difficult to manage traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) as the number of vehicles has gone up. So has the number of violations. Illegal parking causes heavy traffic congestion along the major roads of the city. We feel the existing fine amounts are not enough to deter violators. We need to impose heavy fine along the lines of the BMC. The BBMP will study it and seek approval from its council,” Harishekharan said.

Somashekhara S, chief engineer, Road Infrastructure, said, “We are going through the rules and regulations. Usually these works are done by the transport department, but since these rules have to be enforced within BBMP limits, we will prepare a draft and place it before the BBMP council.”

The council’s resolution will be moved to the state government for approval, he said, adding the fine amount may vary based on the CBD and the newly added areas of the city.