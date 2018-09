Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai

Once the free service period of a car is over, most of the car owners, especially those of used cars prefer going to a road side garage rather than an authorized service station because a) it is cost effective b) there is a certain personal trust with a local garage owner. However this scenario is largely contained to affordable cars, and not luxury vehicles. Since the risk is higher in luxury cars, owners prefer authorized workshops over local garage.But then, there are cars like the Bentley Bentayga, which happens to be the India’s most expensive SUV, with prices starting from Rs 3.85 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). No one can imagine a car like Bentley Bentayga to visit a roadside garage, all of a more reason why this particular incidence is an unusual one.A Bentley Bentayga SUV was recently spotted getting fixed at a roadside garage in Mumbai, garnering a lot of amusing reactions on social media. The images were shared by Automobili Ardent on Facebook and shows a white Bentayga right outside a local garage without a fuel filler cap, and the grille is also missing.While one may think that this might be an emergency breakdown, the case seems highly unlikely as all the car companies provide roadside assistance to the car owners, more so in the case of Bentley. Also, the fuel filler cap could have been removed to match the paint of the car, a regular procedure by local garages to match the paint right.But these are mere speculations, as there are no official details on the whole incident. Also, the variant of this SUV is not known as Bentley sells two variants of Bentayga in India - a V8 turbocharged petrol motor and a W12 turbocharged petrol motor.The V8 turbo petrol version is a 4-litre unit that makes 542 Bhp and 770 Nm. The W12 version is a 12-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 600 bhp and 900 Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox and has an all-wheel-drive drivetrain.The prices of the Bentayga V8 start at Rs 4.45 crore, while the W12 variant sells for Rs 5.06 crore (both prices on-road Delhi). The Bentayga is imported through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.