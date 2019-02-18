English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bentley Bentyaga Luxury SUV Worth Rs 4.40 Crore Involved in Crash with Auto Rickshaw in Delhi

We are waiting for the further details on who was driving the car and how the accident took place?

Updated:February 18, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Bentley accident. (Image: ANI)
A Bentley Bentayga luxury SUV has hit an autorickshaw in Delhi. The location of the accident is said to be Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri and reports suggest that four people have been injured and admitted to the hospital. The driver of the Bentley has been arrested too. We are waiting for further details on who was driving the car and how the accident took place?

As for the car, by the looks of it, the dark blue SUV looks like a Bentley Bentayga, British luxury car manufacturer’s most expensive offering in the country. The front of the SUV is completely damaged the exposed engine bay suggests that the SUV is powered by Bentley’s W12 engine, that is priced at Rs 4.40 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).




The Bentley Bentayga gets features like Night Vision, which uses infra-red technology to identify potential obstacles ahead, and a Head-Up Display, which reduces driver distraction and increases safety.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
