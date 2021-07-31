Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition Unveiled, is More Environmental-Friendly

Bentley is known for class and luxury, and with its 2nd plug-in hybrid coming to the market called the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, Bentley is making headlines. It is also presenting a special model called the Odyssean Edition with the main line-up. The company claims that the big sedan will be made with unique interior features that are more environmentally friendly.

According to Auto Blog, the inside of the Odyssean Edition is the centrepiece, as is the contrast stitching on the seats. They've been coloured such that the outer borders are black and fade to a lighter tone in the centre. According to Bentley, this is the first time this stitching style has been utilized on a production automobile, having initially appeared on the EXP 100 GT concept car.

The remainder of the interior is upholstered in natural leather (said to last longer), natural finish Koa wood (said to require less lacquer), and some 100% wool spun into tweed panels on the back sides of the front seats. Other Bentleys are available with leather and natural-finish wood, so they aren't a significant step toward sustainable development.

The Odyssean Edition is characterized on the outside by champagne-coloured highlights on the 21-inch wheels, as well as lower chrome and headlight and taillight frames. A badge is also visible on the back pillar. Bentley suggests six paint colours to compliment the accents, but you may choose from any hue in the Bentley colour range if you truly want to.

Owners can additionally customize the Odyssean Edition. This includes the likes of ambient lighting, puddle lights, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a head-up display among the possibilities. A leather headliner, light-up hidden hood ornaments, 3D diamond upholstery on door panels, spinning centre display, wool carpeting, and night vision are among the less usual choices.

There was no word on availability or cost. We anticipate that it, like ordinary Flying Spur Hybrids, will be available for purchase before the end of the year. The Odyssean Edition, like the normal vehicles, is powered by the same twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 hybrid with 536 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The projected range of its 14.1-kWh battery is more than 25 kilometres.

