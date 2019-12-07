Bentley Launches a Limited Edition Continental GT to Celebrate Pikes Peak Record
Bentley Continental GT will have a 635-hp W12 engine that allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 333 kph.
The limited edition Continental GT will celebrate the record performance at Pikes Peak and Bentley's 100th anniversary. (Image: AFP Relaxnew)
The British manufacturer Bentley has presented a new edition of its Continental GT, which will be limited to only 15 copies, in honour of the new production car record it set this summer in the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the United States. The limited-edition will mainly be distinguished by an exclusive Radium green livery from the Mulliner personalization division, an Alcantara interior, and a special carbon fibre body kit. Buyers of the new edition also have the option of having "100" in the radiator grille, in celebration of the centenary of the brand.
Under the hood, the Bentley Continental GT still has the same 635-hp W12, which proved so effective at Pikes Peak. It notably allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 333 kph. The model will be available for order later this month, at a price that has yet to be disclosed.
This is not the first time that Bentley has proposed a limited edition of its luxury Gran Turismo. Already in 2019, the manufacturer launched a Continental GT Convertible in homage to the spectacular 1929 Blower No 1 and a Continental GT Number 9 Edition dedicated to the memory of the Bentley 4.5-liter n°9 engine which set a new lap record in the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans.
