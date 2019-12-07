Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Bentley Launches a Limited Edition Continental GT to Celebrate Pikes Peak Record

Bentley Continental GT will have a 635-hp W12 engine that allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 333 kph.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:December 7, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bentley Launches a Limited Edition Continental GT to Celebrate Pikes Peak Record
The limited edition Continental GT will celebrate the record performance at Pikes Peak and Bentley's 100th anniversary. (Image: AFP Relaxnew)

The British manufacturer Bentley has presented a new edition of its Continental GT, which will be limited to only 15 copies, in honour of the new production car record it set this summer in the famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the United States. The limited-edition will mainly be distinguished by an exclusive Radium green livery from the Mulliner personalization division, an Alcantara interior, and a special carbon fibre body kit. Buyers of the new edition also have the option of having "100" in the radiator grille, in celebration of the centenary of the brand.

Under the hood, the Bentley Continental GT still has the same 635-hp W12, which proved so effective at Pikes Peak. It notably allows for acceleration from 0 to 100 kph in 3.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 333 kph. The model will be available for order later this month, at a price that has yet to be disclosed.

This is not the first time that Bentley has proposed a limited edition of its luxury Gran Turismo. Already in 2019, the manufacturer launched a Continental GT Convertible in homage to the spectacular 1929 Blower No 1 and a Continental GT Number 9 Edition dedicated to the memory of the Bentley 4.5-liter n°9 engine which set a new lap record in the 1930 24 Hours of Le Mans.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram